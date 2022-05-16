Monday, May 9

Officers provided a ride home to a woman who was dropped off at the first block of Wilson Avenue, and a court-ordered preliminary breath test for another resident; prepared 18 animal license warning letters; cited a resident in the 300 block of Frederick Avenue for a nuisance abatement complaint; prepared four truancy citations for students from Fort Atkinson Middle School; transferred a resident from the 400 block of Foster Street to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for carbon monoxide detectors that were sounding; advised a resident on the process for obtaining a restraining order; documented information about a motorist backing into a woman who was walking in the 700 block of Jones Avenue, and a person from the 200 block of South Main Street who reported a scam.

Also, officers picked up three bags of clothing that reportedly were left at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and will follow up on the complaint; responded with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and We Energies for a wire that was sparking in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue; were unable to locate four drivers following complaints about poor driving practices; stood by at the Fort Atkinson Police Department for a successful child custody exchange, and a resident in the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue for a keep the peace request; and spoke with a woman at the intersection of South Sixth and Maple streets whose dog reportedly chased after a man and she will work on training the dog better, and a landlord and tenant in the 1500 block of Dommo Drive about issues they were having.

3:06 a.m.: A 29-year-old man was cited at the intersection of East Highland Avenue and Lena Lane for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

7:33 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Gail Place and West Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. She was warned for failing to secure a seatbelt and defective brake light.

7:58 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the Main Street bridge for illegible license plates and failing to display current vehicle registration.

8:31 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to carry a driver’s license on person.

11:43 p.m.: A 21-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

