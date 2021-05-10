Sunday, May 9
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls; participated in community policing events; picked up a suspicious and possibly intoxicated man from a property, and gave him a ride to another residence; documented information about a scam; issued a final warning to a dog owner following a complaint from a neighbor that their dog was running at large.
Also, spoke with a man on the bike trail who reportedly was passed out or sleeping but he just was listening to music and asserted that he was fine; conducted a foot patrol on Bark River Drive; prepared 23 animal licensing complaint letters; received a report of a “No Mow May” sign being stolen from a resident’s yard; were unable to locate two residents for warrants or a driver for a traffic complaint; and handled one confidential incident at Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:06 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was arrested for bail jumping when he called the Fort Atkinson Police Department reporting that he was being kicked out for knocking on someone’s door. The manager of the property called at the same time and reported that the man was knocking on several doors.
1:25 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Maxwell Way.
5:02 p.m.: A 26-year-old Madison man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Jackson Street.
10:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard.
