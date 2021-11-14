Officers verified that a person sleeping under the walking bridge was fine, and that there was no one at a woman’s home in the 800 block of Monroe Street after hearing noises when she returned home late in the evening; documented information about counterfeit money accepted for a transaction in the 200 block of South Main Street; stood by for a landlord while they notified a tenant that they were being evicted; warned a man and woman from the 800 block of Banker Road about Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws, following a report of a disturbance; followed up on a request from the Twin Lakes Police Department to locate two individuals for whom they were looking, and confirmed that they no longer were at the address provided; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs at a school.
8:53 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive for speeding.
9:48 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Lexington Boulevard for excessive window tint and tinted windshield.
10:25 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Commonwealth Drive for excessive window tint, expired vehicle registration and tires protruding more than two inches.
11:12 a.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for possession of marijuana, issued a 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint, and warned for possession of drug paraphernalia and defective brake light.
4:40 p.m.: A 40-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Street for unsafe passing on the right and warned for driving left of center.
7:20 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
