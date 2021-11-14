Officers were unable to locate a vehicle heading toward the city for whom the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was looking, or to confirm a report of loud music in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive; documented information about threats made to a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street; prepared six truancy citations for students from the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; contacted the owner of a vehicle that was parked illegally in the 600 block of West Cramer Street and the driver moved it; conducted a welfare check for a 59-year-old woman in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue thought to be sleeping in her vehicle but who was found to be leaning while talking on the phone and she was fine.
8:11 a.m.: A 39-year-old man from Cottage Grove was cited in the 200 block of Robert Street for speeding.
9:12 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and Jefferson Street for speeding.
11:12 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:41 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
12:56 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of North Main and Hickory streets for failing to carry driver’s license on person and warned for speeding.
1:13 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Groeler Road for speeding.
1:34 p.m.: A 48-year-old Edgerton woman was cited in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
3:44 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
5:06 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, driving without insurance and following too closely to another vehicle. She was warned for operating a vehicle without required lamps after striking another vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. The accident was state-reportable.
