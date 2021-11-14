Officers verified that someone in a suspicious vehicle near Commerce Parkway and Allen Drive who was listening to music was fine, and that four individuals for whom others requested welfare checks were fine; listened to a complaint from a resident in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive about the care they were receiving; provided a no consent form for the owner of a vehicle to sign for items stolen from their vehicle in the 400 block of Madison Avenue; removed a sign from the road at the intersection of South Main Street and West Rockwell Avenue; documented information about damage to a vehicle belonging to the City of Fort Atkinson, and a traffic incident that occurred at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Foster Street
Also, officers returned a bicycle found in the 200 block of Jackson Street to its owner; were unable to confirm a report of trespassing to a property next to Rock River Park; mediated an arrangement between two people to pick up property belonging to their children; ensured that a person who was asked to leave a property in the 900 block of North High Street left; advised WE Energies of a wire down in the 300 block of Grove Street; and handled two confidential incidents related to disorderly conduct incidents at a school and another incident in which a student was cited for a drug offense.
9:32 a.m.: A 37-year-old Eagle man was cited in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, third offense, arrested on a probation hold and for criminal bail jumping, and warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:13 p.m.: An 18-year-old man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and South Third Street East for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
