Saturday, Nov. 13
Officers moved along individuals from Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East for being in a park after hours; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street where the driver was waiting to pick up someone; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic stop at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway, and a driver with a disabled vehicle in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to secure a yield sign that an officer temporarily replaced after it had been knocked over by a vehicle at the intersection of Adams and Harrison streets; documented information for a man from the 400 block of Jefferson Street about superficial scratches and dents to his vehicle, and four people from the 200 block of North Fourth Street, the 1300 block of Jamesway, the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Street whose vehicles were pelted with eggs the previous night, and information about an identity theft from a person from the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue.
Also, located a resident for whom the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had papers to be served; assisted someone at the warming shack at Haumerson’s Pond who needed to gain access; provided a no consent form for a driver to sign for damage from his vehicle being hit with eggs at South Street, and supervision and support for the holiday parade on Main Street; will follow up with a resident from the 600 block of South Main Street about a fraud complaint; removed temporary signs that had been set out for the holiday parade; spoke with a driver who parked in a handicapped stall and had forgotten to put their placard on the vehicle and they put it out; were unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated person in the 200 block of Jackson Street who appeared to be lost and confused; and warned a woman for littering in the first block of South Third Street East.
12:13 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 200 block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
12:36 a.m.: A 24-year-old Stoughton woman was cited in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for a defective headlight.
8:24 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Third and Wilcox streets for failing to stop at stop sign.
12:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Fire and Rescue and officers assisted a group home with a resident found with a pulse but not breathing in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
9:29 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to the sheriff’s jail.
10:13 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited in the 400 block of Madison Avenue for driving too fast for conditions and striking a pole, resulting in a state-reportable accident. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.
