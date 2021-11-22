Officers were unable to locate any youths reportedly running after hours in Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; removed cones from the Main Street bridge; checked on the welfare of a person in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue whose phone was not working and were sleeping when the person making the request knocked on their door and they didn’t hear the knock; spoke with a man who reported that he had struck the mirror of another vehicle with the mirror on his vehicle the previous night in the 400 block of East Street but the owner of the struck vehicle felt that there was no need for any police action; verified that a resident in the 600 block of Adams Street had a sick animal in their yard and agreed that the resident could properly kill and dispose of it; will follow up on a report of a retail theft from the 300 block of Madison Street; warned two individuals about Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws following a complaint about their yelling and screaming at each other about laundry; moved along a woodchuck walking in circles in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive; and placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the 200 block of South Water Street East for a speeding vehicle.
1:43 a.m.: A 33-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a pedestrian from the intersection of North Main Street and West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital after they were struck by a vehicle driven by a 74-year-old man who was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
4:01 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated, eighth offense, fleeing/eluding and obstruction.
10:17 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson driver was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and warned for defective passenger side headlamp, no vehicle registration lamp and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
