Officers documented information about unwanted telephone calls to a man in the 1000 block of East Street, and information about a possible wanted individual thought to be in the city; stood by for a woman while she picked up some belongings from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive; spoke with a driver near Whitewater Avenue and Bark River Drive following a complaint about distracted driving and the woman admitted to being intrigued by the scenery; followed up on a report of a theft from Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street; located a vehicle on which the tires reportedly were blowing out and found the vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue with the passenger rear tire showing damage.
Also, officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident at the school in the 100 block of Harriette Street; warned a person for making harassing telephone calls to a person from the 200 block of Merchants Avenue; stood by for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop in the 700 block of Madison Avenue; were unable to locate a suspicious vehicle near Talcott Avenue and South Main Street; confirmed that a person in the 600 block of South Main Street for whom a welfare check was requested was fine; and stopped a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26 following an alert from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and found that the driver’s windows were fogging up, making it difficult for the driver to see.
5:01 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Mechanic Street and West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
5:18 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 46-year-old Jefferson man at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
9:10 p.m.: A 58-year-old Beloit woman was cited in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:35 p.m.: A 40-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.