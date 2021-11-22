Tuesday, Nov. 16
Officers were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 800 block of Grove Street; advised Charter Communications of a downed cable in the 300 block of Monroe Street; documented information about a medical pendant being activated by someone in the 600 block of South Main Street, suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive and information from someone from the 200 block of Madison Avenue; returned a student who left the Fort Atkinson Middle School without permission back to the school; issued six truancy citations and one disorderly conduct citation to students at the Fort Atkinson High School; served a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street with a municipal court order; stood by for a business owner in the 800 block of West Rockwell Avenue while they released an employee from service; and warned a resident from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue for their dog barking all night following a complaint from a neighbor.
12:45 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and South Sixth streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
9:46 a.m.: A man from the 300 block of North Main Street was taken into custody and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for an evaluation by Jefferson County Human Services. He then was transported to a hospital in Middleton.
9:57 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a resident from the 800 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:57 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and Jefferson Emergency Medical Services were paged for a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street and one of them transported the individual to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:21 a.m.: A 33-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
6:13 p.m.: A 70-year-old woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive was cited for misuse of 911.
6:47 p.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. The car was parked legally and the driver waited for a person with a valid license to pick him up.
9:38 p.m.: A 16-year-old girl reported striking a parked vehicle belonging to an 18-year-old woman in the parking lot of Fort Atkinson High School. The accident is state reportable.
9:57 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense. His vehicle was legally parked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.