Officers verified that a homeless person sleeping in their vehicle in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and two people in another vehicle in the 600 block of East Street all were OK; were unable to locate individuals in the 1000 block of East Street thought to be breaking into parked vehicles, or a possibly intoxicated driver in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue; advised WE Energies of a transformer that reportedly blew in the 600 block of Oak Street that resulted in several homes in the area being left without power, and the Lake Mills Police Department that a man for whom they were looking now was living in Johnson Creek; prepared a report for disorderly conduct incidents at Fort Atkinson High School and another one at the Fort Atkinson Middle School.
Also, officers spoke with a resident who wanted an officer to stand by while they retrieved personal property but were advised to follow the advice of their attorney and go through the process afforded through the civil courts; escorted a woman to her vehicle and out of town from the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue because of issues she was having with a former boyfriend; searched for and located a 10-year-old girl who reportedly had run away from her grandmother; and determined that a complaint of a man from the 1000 block of West Cramer Street possibly violating his felony bond conditions was unfounded.
3:08 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and cited for obstruction in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive, following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. A report for bail jumping for her and a passenger will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review.
7:45 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to yield the right of way from the stop sign at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a vehicle being driven by a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man. Klement Towing removed both vehicles.
3:29 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 40-year-old Milton woman in the first block of West Sherman Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:53 p.m.: A 50-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
