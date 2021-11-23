Officers stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of State Highways 26 and 106; will follow up on a complaint about garbage from a next door four-plex blowing into their yard in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive; documented information about scam telephone calls for a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street, and for a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street about harassment.
Also, confirmed that an alarm from the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue was unsubstantiated, and a complaint about a disturbance between a man and woman in the 1200 block of Talcott Street did not rise to the level of domestic abuse; answered questions about harassment for a resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive; and called for assistance from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a piece of machinery that was throwing off sparks while it was parked in the 1000 block of East Street.
8:36 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue for speeding and warned for excessive window tint and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
9:40 a.m.: A 47-year-old Waukesha man was cited at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and McPherson Street for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:58 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 18-year-old Jefferson woman for nonregistration of vehicle, and warned for violating traffic-control signal at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West.
4:54 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West for expired vehicle registration.
5 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Larsen Road for nonregistration of vehicle.
5:36 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and William streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
5:42 p.m.: No citations were issued to two Fort Atkinson men involved in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive.
