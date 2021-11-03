Tuesday, Nov. 2
Officers checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East who was fine; located a woman in the 200 block of East Cramer Street and returned her to the group home where she lived; referred a complaint about telephone calls to a business in the 700 block of Madison Avenue to the Whitewater Police Department as the calls appeared to be coming from a young child in their area; removed the lower part of a bumper that had fallen in the road at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue; warned a resident from the 400 block of Foster Street for a burning violation, following a complaint; and assisted a person near Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane with arrangements to get back to Milwaukee.
3:07 a.m.: A 27-year-old man was arrested in the 400 block of Barrie Street for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after ringing the doorbell on a home. He later was released.
7:32 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective brake lights was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.
7:53 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Messmer and Zaffke streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. He was warned for no registration decals and failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:56 a.m.: A 39-year-old Waukesha man was arrested in the 300 block of Maple Street on a warrant for retail theft, cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:04 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:44 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and issued a 15-day correction notice for no registration decals, failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
1:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:16 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:34 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Frederick Avenue for operating a vehicle on an instructional permit without a licensed passenger and issued a 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration.
1:37 p.m.: A 50-year-old female group home client from Whitewater was cited for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 1400 block of North High Street.
8:30 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North High Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.