Tuesday, Nov. 2

Officers checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East who was fine; located a woman in the 200 block of East Cramer Street and returned her to the group home where she lived; referred a complaint about telephone calls to a business in the 700 block of Madison Avenue to the Whitewater Police Department as the calls appeared to be coming from a young child in their area; removed the lower part of a bumper that had fallen in the road at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue; warned a resident from the 400 block of Foster Street for a burning violation, following a complaint; and assisted a person near Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane with arrangements to get back to Milwaukee.

3:07 a.m.: A 27-year-old man was arrested in the 400 block of Barrie Street for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after ringing the doorbell on a home. He later was released.

7:32 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective brake lights was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.

7:53 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Messmer and Zaffke streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. He was warned for no registration decals and failing to provide proof of insurance.

7:56 a.m.: A 39-year-old Waukesha man was arrested in the 300 block of Maple Street on a warrant for retail theft, cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle.

10:04 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:44 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and issued a 15-day correction notice for no registration decals, failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.

1:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1:16 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.

1:34 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Frederick Avenue for operating a vehicle on an instructional permit without a licensed passenger and issued a 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration.

1:37 p.m.: A 50-year-old female group home client from Whitewater was cited for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 1400 block of North High Street.

8:30 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North High Street for nonregistration of vehicle.

