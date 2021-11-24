Saturday, Nov. 20Officers picked up a lost dog from the 400 block of North High Street and contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County to pick it up from the Fort Atkinson Police Department; assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department retrieve a cat stuck in a tree in the first block of Spry Avenue; documented information about a dog bite that occurred in the 400 block of North High Street; escorted an out-of-state driver from the 1100 block of North Main Street to Business 26 North; warned a man near Clarence and Ralph streets for a dog running at large; and were unable to locate a dog barking in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
1:19 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Water Street East and Purdy Street for failing to obey traffic sign, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
1:43 a.m.: A 34-year-old woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without required lights, failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. A passenger, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:34 a.m.: A 19-year-old Hudson woman was cited in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign.
8:40 a.m.: A 60-year-old Cambridge woman was cited in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:18 a.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road for speeding.
10:53 a.m.: A 28-year-old Columbus, Ky., woman was cited in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and possession of a controlled substance. A misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review.
11:47 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance following a call about a driver who might have open intoxicants and was driving all over the road from Janesville to Fort Atkinson along State Highway 26. He was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The deputies took ownership of the driver.
2:19 p.m.: A 23-year-old Beloit man was cited in the 1100 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and speeding. The vehicle was parked until a licensed driver arrived.
4:48 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle.
5:09 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle.
5:58 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 24-year-old Whitewater man at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Armenia Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:03 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.