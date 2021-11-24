Officers were unable to locate the smell of something burning and a haze in the area as reported by a person from the 400 block of Wilson Street; spoke with the owner of a vehicle whose neighbor noticed that their car door had been left open and the vehicle was secured, and a person who flagged down an officer in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue to ask a question; provided a no consent form for a person whose wallet had been stolen; completed a hit-and-run accident report form for an incident in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Also, documented information about a theft of items from a home in the 300 block of Frederick Avenue; warned a 68-year-old man for disorderly conduct following a complaint about a road rage incident at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets; followed up on a complaint of a man without a valid driver’s license and who also might have a warrant driving a vehicle, but officers confirmed that a woman was driving their vehicle and the man was not around; reported a street light out to We Energies; and removed a tree branch from the road.
8:25 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
1:45 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the N1500 block of State Highway 26 for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding. The vehicle was legally parked.
2:33 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of South Water Street East for disorderly conduct.
8:23 p.m.: A 28-year-old Horicon man was cited in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for unreasonable and imprudent speed. A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed and violation of child safety restraint law. Both drivers were warned for racing. The mother of the young child responded and picked up the younger child.
