Officers stood by for a driver in the 200 block of Washington Street because the axle on his vehicle was broken and he was waiting for help, which was on the way; prepared one truancy violation for a student from Fort Atkinson Middle School; assisted the Janesville Police Department which was attempting to reach a resident from the 400 block of South High Street about a fraud investigation and the resident already had left a message for the Janesville officer, and a store clerk with a misunderstanding between them and a customer about a potential theft as nothing was stolen; were unable to locate a small white dog reportedly running at large in the 300 block of North Third Street.
Also, documented information for a resident who said someone was knocking on their door on Rankin Street, but officers found no one there; were called to Fort Atkinson High School for a disorderly conduct incident; placed temporary stop signs out at the intersection of South Third and South Main streets until they could be repaired as they were blinking red; spoke with a resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street about a civil matter; and assisted a mother from the 200 block of North Main Street with an issue with her juvenile daughter, and arranged for the daughter to stay with another family member for the night.
12:29 p.m.: A driver was cited at the intersection of William and South Main streets for failing to carry driver’s license on person, and warned for speeding and failing to stop at stop sign.
5:43 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:58 p.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
8:45 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 23-year-old New Glarus man for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for speeding.
8:59 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
9:41 p.m.: A 58-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
