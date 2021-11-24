Tuesday, Nov. 23
Officers were unable to contact a resident in the 800 block of Dempster Street at the request of another agency, or to locate a suspicious vehicle that periodically is parked in the 400 block of Glenview Court; followed up on a complaint from yesterday of lights not working at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets and found that the city electrician was waiting for a part to arrive and the lights were fixed a short time thereafter; documented information about a suspicious activity in the 200 block of South Water Street West, and information about a harassment complaint from a resident from the 500 block of Clarence Street; conducted a welfare check for a person in the 400 block of Madison Avenue who had missed an appointment because their phone had died but they were fine; called Jefferson County Human Services on behalf of a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street who discovered that her bills were not getting paid and Human Services had been helping her with that.
Also, stopped a motorist in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue following a complaint regarding the way the 32-year-old Whitewater man was driving, but the driver did not appear to be impaired and left after being advised of the complaint and warned about their driving; wrote a report for a fraud investigation from information provided by a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street; separated two individuals following a complaint about a domestic disturbance near Rogers and North High streets, and prepared a Jefferson County District Attorney’s report for review related to the incident; checked for a reportedly sick raccoon in the 700 block of East Sherman Avenue but the animal ran away when an officer arrived; returned a juvenile to their home following a report that they had run away from home; and will follow up on a report of a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street.
12:55 a.m.: A 19-year-old woman was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for failing to obey traffic signal.
1:18 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Foster Street and Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
5:32 a.m.: A 29-year-old Beloit woman was cited in the 1400 block of North High Street for speeding and warned for illegible license plate.
9:51 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Roosevelt and Elsie streets for speeding.
5:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a student from Fort Atkinson High School to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:27 p.m.: An 18-year-old Illinois man was arrested and cited in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and cited for speeding.
11:39 p.m.: A 29-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for no front license plate and having a white light deflecting in the rear.
11:58 p.m.: A 55-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
