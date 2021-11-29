Wednesday, Nov. 24Officers picked up two juveniles walking downtown after hours and gave them a ride home accompanied by curfew warnings; assisted another law enforcement agency looking for a man in the 700 block of Madison Avenue who turned out to have been arrested the previous evening and taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail and advised them to look there; provided a ride to a man to the Jefferson County Workforce Development office after he was found sleeping in the laundromat; documented information about disturbances that occurred earlier in the day in the 900 block of North High Street; advised an animal owner of a complaint about their failure to pick up after their animal in the 500 block of Jackson Street and the owner promised it would not happen again.
Also, were unable to locate anyone in the 300 block of Washington Street thought to be involved in suspicious activity, or a driver thought to be intoxicated near North High Street and County Highway K; and advised the owners of a bar in the first block of South Main Street to turn their lights away from the street.
12:28 p.m.: A 29-year-old Palmyra man was taken into custody from the intersection of South Sixth and South Main streets and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was charged with one count of felony bail jumping, cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and warned for a defective brake light. After being booked, he was released on his own.
7:28 p.m.: A 42-year-old Sullivan man was cited at the intersection of North Water Street East and Edward Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and violating traffic-control signal.
11:37 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 24-year-old Cross Plains man in the 200 block of Madison Avenue for expired vehicle registration and warned for speeding.
