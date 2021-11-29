Thursday, Nov. 25Officers moved along a group of individuals in the first block of South Water Street; picked up a dog with no tags that had been running loose in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue and turned it over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County after which the dog owner called and was referred to the Humane Society to retrieve it, and two domesticated ducks found roaming near Jackson and Caswell streets; secured a temporary stop sign that had fallen over; reassured a resident that there were no violations to be charged for having a deer carcass hanging from a tree on Thanksgiving in the 100 block of Healy Lane; were unable to locate a dog reportedly whimpering in the 1500 block of Montclair Place; stood by for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a traffic stop in the 700 block of Madison Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board when someone reported another person appearing to try to gain entry to a vehicle in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; and warned a woman in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue for loud music following a complaint.
12:52 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 47-year-old Jefferson man at the intersection of Edward Street and East Sherman Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for a defective high mount brake light and driver’s side brake light.
2:14 a.m.: A 39-year-old woman was arrested in the first block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct at a bar. She later was released on her own.
2:20 a.m.: A 28-year-old DeForest man was cited in the first block of South Water Street East for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
1:23 p.m.: A 66-year-old Janesville man was cited in the first block of South Street for unsafe backing after striking a parked vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident.
10:02 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Erick Street for open intoxicants and possession of drug paraphernalia, and released.
