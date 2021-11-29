Officers documented information about a marital property dispute in the 800 block of Grove Street, a child custody situation where the children were returned to the other parent in the 1100 block of Harriette Street later than the agreed upon time, and information about a person from the 500 block of Stratford Court being victimized over a purchase on the internet; were unable to locate a person reportedly crying on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of Montclair Place or a person from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive who was wanted on a warrant.
Also, referred a man to the Dubuque, Iowa, law enforcement agencies as the incident about which he was complaining occurred in their jurisdiction; negotiated an agreement with residents from the 400 block of Highland Avenue who disagreed over whether another person should be allowed to spend another night in their home, and he was allowed to stay; determined that a noise complaint from a resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive was unfounded; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
9:06 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for urinating on the sidewalk and then provided a ride back to his motel room.
11:13 a.m.: A 23-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Gail Place and West Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:47 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. The vehicle was legally parked.
7:01 p.m.: A 42-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
11:39 p.m.: A 19-year-old Jefferson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight.
