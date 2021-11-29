Sunday, Nov. 28

Officers documented information about a man who was asked to leave a business in the 200 block of South Main Street; escorted a customer from a business in the first block of South Main Street and ensured that they were on their way home before leaving; accepted Amazon packages from an individual who found them dumped at the intersection of Grant Street and West Milwaukee Avenue; were unable to locate a suspicious male who reportedly was lurking in the 200 block of South Main Street; will follow up on a report of a house being pelted with eggs in the 400 block of Robert Street; negotiated an arrangement for a juvenile girl from the first block of Spry Avenue to spend the night at her father’s residence; and warned two juveniles in the 1300 block of North High Street for curfew violations and gave them a ride home.

12:40 a.m.: A 27-year-old Madison man was cited at the intersection of North Main and Edgewood streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance.

8:19 a.m.: A 17-year-old Elkhorn male was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.

9:45 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1000 block of North Main Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for speeding.

2:10 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for no front license plate and failing to provide proof of insurance.

5:14 p.m.: A 38-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and a 22-year-old Whitewater female passenger/vehicle owner was issued a 15-day correction notice for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration.

