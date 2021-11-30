Officers provided advice to a resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street; received a report of someone possibly living under the north side of the walking bridge in the 100 block of Mechanic Street; followed up on a sex offender registry violation by a person in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; removed a brick from the road; checked on an intoxicated man at the intersection of Heritage Drive and East Highland Avenue who asserted that he did not need any assistance; and were unable to locate a person in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
7:56 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:30 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North High and Martin streets for nonregistration of vehicle.
2:08 p.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for child safety restraint violation and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding and a second child safety restraint violation.
5:04 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
9:33 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of State Highway 106 and Rock River Road for speeding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.