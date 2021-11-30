Monday, Nov. 29

Officers provided advice to a resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street; received a report of someone possibly living under the north side of the walking bridge in the 100 block of Mechanic Street; followed up on a sex offender registry violation by a person in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; removed a brick from the road; checked on an intoxicated man at the intersection of Heritage Drive and East Highland Avenue who asserted that he did not need any assistance; and were unable to locate a person in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.

7:56 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street for nonregistration of vehicle.

10:30 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North High and Martin streets for nonregistration of vehicle.

2:08 p.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for child safety restraint violation and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding and a second child safety restraint violation.

5:04 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.

9:33 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of State Highway 106 and Rock River Road for speeding.

