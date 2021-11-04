Wednesday, Nov. 3
Officers will follow up on a bicycle found in the 700 block of North Main Street; advised the Department of Public Works of gravel in an intersection, and a tenant who had questions about a landlord-tenant issue; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; documented information about harassment for a resident from the 200 block of North Main Street; were unable to locate a vehicle in which the driver struck another vehicle at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West, resulting in a state-reportable accident, or the smell of smoke as reported by a resident in the 200 block of North Third Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
7:36 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of East Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding in a school zone.
8:12 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:31 a.m.: A 77-year-old Lake Geneva man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street for speeding.
9:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road.
10:05 a.m.: A 26-year-old Marshall man was cited at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman, found lying on the ground in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue, to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:36 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to pay for an operating a vehicle without a driver’s license charge. She was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. The Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole placed a hold on her and she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
1:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Talcott Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:20 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Jones Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
3:30 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue on a bench warrant through the Janesville Police Department for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. Bond was posted and the man was released.
