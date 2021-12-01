Tuesday, Nov. 30

Officers were asked to check the welfare of a person found to have died; assisted someone attempting to catch a dog running loose near East Milwaukee Avenue and Zida Street; spoke with the owner of a vehicle that was parked too far from the curb in the 300 block of Foster Street, and it was moved; assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a man at Fort Memorial Hospital where arrangements were made to transport him to Tellurian for detox services; stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital at the request of the Lake Mills Police Department for a legal blood draw for a person they were bringing in; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs and another one related to an undisclosed incident with another law enforcement agency.

7:42 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for inattentive driving in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man.

10:49 a.m.: A 77-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Margaret Avenue for speeding.

12:53 p.m.: A 65-year-old Darien man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Street for speeding.

1:15 p.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road for speeding.

1:51 p.m.: A 28-year-old Madison man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Frederick Avenue for speeding.

4:42 p.m.: A 51-year-old Racine woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

10:05 p.m.: A 34-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East for battery, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer, battery to law enforcement officers and two counts of bail jumping. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

