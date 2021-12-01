Officers were asked to check the welfare of a person found to have died; assisted someone attempting to catch a dog running loose near East Milwaukee Avenue and Zida Street; spoke with the owner of a vehicle that was parked too far from the curb in the 300 block of Foster Street, and it was moved; assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a man at Fort Memorial Hospital where arrangements were made to transport him to Tellurian for detox services; stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital at the request of the Lake Mills Police Department for a legal blood draw for a person they were bringing in; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs and another one related to an undisclosed incident with another law enforcement agency.
7:42 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for inattentive driving in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
10:49 a.m.: A 77-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Margaret Avenue for speeding.
12:53 p.m.: A 65-year-old Darien man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Street for speeding.
1:15 p.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road for speeding.
1:51 p.m.: A 28-year-old Madison man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Frederick Avenue for speeding.
4:42 p.m.: A 51-year-old Racine woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:05 p.m.: A 34-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East for battery, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer, battery to law enforcement officers and two counts of bail jumping. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.