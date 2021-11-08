Friday, Nov. 5

Officers responded to fire alarms in the 200 block of North Main Street along with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; were asked to check the 1300 block of Madison Avenue following a report of drones being flown in the area but none were located; spoke with a resident from the 1000 block of East Street who had questions about landlord/tenant issues; left a message for a resident from the 400 block of Clarence Street to call the Fort Atkinson Police Department about leaving their dogs running around the front yard of their residence while they were not at home; turned over a dog found running at large in the 200 block of Jackson Street to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Also, officers provided a no consent form for the owner of a vehicle to sign after they reported a theft from their car; assisted someone from the 1300 block of Riverside Drive with child custody issues; warned four juveniles for their behavior in the 500 block of Highland Avenue related to trespassing on a neighbor’s property; advised the staff in the 400 block of Wilcox Street about a resident with whom the officer spoke about a possible harassment complaint; will follow up on a complaint from a resident in the 1100 block of North High Street of a possible prescription fraud incident; and fixed a road closed sign at the intersection of North Main Street and West Sherman Avenue.

4:25 a.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

8:27 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited at the intersection of Banker and Hoard roads for failing to secure a seatbelt, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and felony fleeing for a traffic stop.

