Officers responded to fire alarms in the 200 block of North Main Street along with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; were asked to check the 1300 block of Madison Avenue following a report of drones being flown in the area but none were located; spoke with a resident from the 1000 block of East Street who had questions about landlord/tenant issues; left a message for a resident from the 400 block of Clarence Street to call the Fort Atkinson Police Department about leaving their dogs running around the front yard of their residence while they were not at home; turned over a dog found running at large in the 200 block of Jackson Street to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Also, officers provided a no consent form for the owner of a vehicle to sign after they reported a theft from their car; assisted someone from the 1300 block of Riverside Drive with child custody issues; warned four juveniles for their behavior in the 500 block of Highland Avenue related to trespassing on a neighbor’s property; advised the staff in the 400 block of Wilcox Street about a resident with whom the officer spoke about a possible harassment complaint; will follow up on a complaint from a resident in the 1100 block of North High Street of a possible prescription fraud incident; and fixed a road closed sign at the intersection of North Main Street and West Sherman Avenue.
4:25 a.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:27 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited at the intersection of Banker and Hoard roads for failing to secure a seatbelt, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and felony fleeing for a traffic stop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.