Saturday, Nov. 6
Officers stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26; verified that everything was okay with an unoccupied vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East, and a fire that reportedly was left unattended at a home in the 400 block of Mechanic Street where officers found only embers burning; spoke with a person in a vehicle in the first block of South Third Street East who was waiting for a ride from another person; advised a tenant from the 1000 block of East Street that a neighboring tenant reported loud noises coming from their apartment; stopped at a bar in the first block of South Main Street that appeared to still be open but it just was staff there who were reminded of business hours; mediated a tense moment between a group home client and staff in the 300 block of Rogers Street with the client throwing a rock at the staff member and apologizing at the request of the staff member who later was treated at Fort Memorial Hospital; listened to two tenants in the 1000 block of East Street about an incident that occurred two days ago when they shared a cab ride and advised them to speak with their landlord about other issues they were having at the apartments.
Also, warned three juveniles who were tipping up a picnic table at the park shelter in the 600 block of Jefferson Street; assisted group home staff in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive with a client who was attempting to leave the home; were unable to locate a vehicle on the south side of town at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, or a vehicle whose driver reportedly was playing loud music near Edward and Ralph streets; stopped out with a suspicious vehicle at the cell tower in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive and found that a couple of employees were there to do some work; removed a tail pipe from the road; checked the welfare of a resident from the 1000 block of East Street who voluntarily went to Fort Memorial Hospital, and four juveniles at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street who were fine; and notified the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a water main break at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues for which Diggers Hotline confirmed receipt of an emergency locate a short time later.
2:05 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
2:42 p.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive for inattentive driving after striking a parked car, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
3:42 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 1100 block of South Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and improper display of vehicle registration.
5 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue for speeding.
6:19 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman will be cited for failing to provide proof of insurance after she was involved in a state-reportable accident with a 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue, resulting in property damage.
8:31 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
8:53 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 300 block of North Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:45 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street on an RCS violation, cited for underage alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and warned for a cracked tail lamp, transporting a minor and failing to provide proof of insurance. A 17-year-old female passenger was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
11:52 p.m.: A 34-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for speeding and child safety restraint violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.