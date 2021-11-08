Officers requested assistance from a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the area to check on a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue who found a newspaper carrier who stopped for a brief rest; documented information about a failed child custody exchange, and a repossession of a vehicle from the 200 block of North Main Street; secured a vehicle found unlocked in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; followed up on a complaint of a semi at the intersection of South Third Street West and Janesville Avenue with an open lid on the tanker of which the driver was aware and explained that it was normal protocol for the product being transported; and were unable to locate a vehicle following a complaint that the driver might have been intoxicated when it left the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
7:14 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of South Fourth Street East reported a vehicle parked in front of his driveway preventing him from leaving. A parking ticket was issued and the officer will contact the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to inquire about putting up signs at this location as there have been numerous instances of vehicles blocking the resident’s driveway or parking in their driveway.
9:52 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 700 block of Riverside Drive on charges of violating a restraining order, one count of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman reported that her vehicle had been damaged while it was parked in the 200 block of South Water Street East. The damage was state reportable and no information about the striking vehicle was available.
6:02 p.m.: A driver who thought that they were being followed by another driver not far from the Fort Atkinson Police Department were instructed to come to the police department lobby. They were escorted to the edge of town and officers searched for, but were unable to locate the reported vehicle.
8:19 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and speeding. The vehicle was parked legally.
