Officers documented information about a child custody issue for a resident from the 1300 block of Riverside Drive; placed a copy of an injunction from juvenile court related to a child abuse protection order on file for a resident; followed up on two disorderly conduct incidents at Fort Atkinson Middle School; warned a 70-year-old man at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road to remove his vehicle from the road and not to drive it until his severely damaged windshield was repaired; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue or two boys thought to be trying to light something on fire at the intersection of James Place and Talcott Street; explained to a woman from the 200 block of North Main Street that what she thought was someone throwing water through the open windows of her apartment actually was from leaking pipes from the apartment above her and she will notify the landlord; and spoke with two individuals in the first block of South Water Street West who were arguing and had been separated earlier following a complaint about a disturbance.
7:38 a.m.: A 40-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Maple Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
8:37 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
11:48 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1200 block of Talcott Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:11 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson driver was cited at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues for speeding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.