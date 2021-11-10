Officers verified that a mail carrier’s vehicle that had broken down in the first block of Rankin Street was legally parked and will be towed later; informed the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a water leak at the intersection of South Sixth and Maple streets; checked on a man lying in the back seat of a car who was having a reaction to a drug he was given for an abscessed tooth and will be going to a friend’s house to recover, and on a disabled semi in the 200 block of Madison Avenue and found that the driver already had help on the way.
Also, officers provided information to a person looking for assistance with food and shelter; followed up on a report of chickens running loose in the 300 block of Zida Street; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Council Street; and stood by for a child custody exchange at the police department.
7:42 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for failing to carry a driver’s license on person.
8:04 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street for expired vehicle registration, illegible license plates and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:27 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street for speeding, and warned for excessive window tint and failing to carry driver’s license on person.
11:53 a.m.: A 30-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Endl Boulevard for failing to stop at stop sign and warned for failing to provide of insurance.
