Friday, Oct. 1
Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard but everything appeared to be fine, and an elderly woman who appeared to be walking with a suitcase in the 1200 block of West Cramer Street who was on her way to the grocery store; determined that a vehicle thought to be heading to Fort Atkinson by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took a different direction as it never showed up, and that a complaint of suspicious activity was unfounded when it was learned that the homeowner was doing something; will follow up on a complaint of a disorderly driver at a loading dock in the 200 block of East Cramer Street; documented information from a telephone call for a resident and a restraining order for another; were unable to locate a small brown dog reportedly running at large in the 800 block of Dempster Street.
Officers also contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County for another dog reportedly running at large then canceled the request when the owner showed up to claim the dog; left a message for the residents in the first block of Shirley Street who left a microwave on the curb that needed to be picked up during bulk pickup week; assisted Luther Elementary School staff with a student attempting to leave the school, and a driver remove a disabled vehicle from traffic in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue; spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue about a civil matter; mediated a dispute between roommates in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive; advised the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a leak from a hydrant in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard; moved along a 46-year-Jefferson man from a bar in the first block of South Main Street after warning him for disorderly conduct; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed situation.
7:35 a.m.: A 45-year-old Beloit man was cited at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Grove Street for speeding.
8:45 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and Margaret Avenue for illegible license plates and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned the driver for speeding.
11:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Erick Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:44 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident with no injuries when a driver struck a motorcycle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. A 60-year-old Green Cove Springs, Fla., man and a 71-year-old Fort Atkinson woman were involved.
12:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:20 p.m.: A 42-year-old Nashotah woman was arrested in the first block of South Water Street East for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content and unsafe backing when she backed her vehicle into a parked vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
