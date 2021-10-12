Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and everything was fine, and two other vehicles in the 1300 block of North High Street and both of these were unoccupied; and were unable to locate a person needing help getting gasoline in the 500 block of Nadig Court.
1:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of Elm Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:49 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted officers with a resident in the 600 block of Washington Street.
12:05 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of a vacant vehicle in the parking lot in the 200 block of South Water Street West. The vehicle was found to be damaged and the officer will continue to follow up.
5:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Badger Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:49 p.m.: A 40-year-old Waukesha woman was arrested in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue following a request for a welfare check and she was found to have warrants for her through Washington and Waukesha counties. After being processed, she was released.
11:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man found lying in the grass near Park and Grove streets to Fort Memorial Hospital.
