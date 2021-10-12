Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to five accidental 911 calls; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive and the owner came by as he/she just had finished working and was getting ready to leave; spoke with one student who was upset about going to school, but left on their own following a discussion, and another student who was refusing to get out of a car to enter the school but eventually did; spoke with the driver of a vehicle from Domino’s following a complaint about reckless driving and he stated he would be more careful, and a resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street about issues they were having; were unable to locate a person who reportedly was waving down motorists in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue and asking for money.
Also, officers requested assistance from Jefferson County Human Services for a juvenile refusing to get out of a car with their parents who took the youth to Fort Memorial Hospital for medical care; responded to a request for a welfare check of a woman in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who was fine; verified that the maintenance covers at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues were secured properly; filed two completed reports on domestic abuse incidents that occurred two weeks ago; began an investigation into a report of a bicycle theft in the 1000 block of East Street; replaced a pedestrian sign that had been knocked over at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue; and left a message for the Fort Atkinson Parks Department about maintenance issues on the Riverwalk that required attention.
1:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:14 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Lakeview Drive for a broken taillight.
6:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for a welfare check.
6:47 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
