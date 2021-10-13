Officers checked on a suspicious person with a work trailer near Maple Street and Talcott Avenue and it was the homeowner working on their home; spoke with the owner of a vehicle with no plates and a flat tire that was parked in front of a neighbor’s house in the 500 block of South Main Street who agreed to move it after the homeowner complained about not being able to get their vehicle out of their driveway; captured a dog running at large in the 500 block of South Main Street and returned it to its owner; provided information to a woman about how to handle scam calls that her father was receiving; stood by to keep the peace for a tenant who was moving out of a residence in the 300 block of Adams Street; addressed a child custody issue at a school in the 1000 block of Harriette Street; verified that there were no issues related to a complaint of suspicious activity in the 400 block of Mechanic Street; and handled two confidential incidents related to drugs and one confidential incident for a juvenile arrest from the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
11:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:08 p.m.: A 27-year-old man was taken from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue into protective custody for an emergency detention and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for medical clearance to be transported to another hospital at a later time. He concurrently was arrested for possession of marijuana, misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping.
1:40 p.m.: An 18-year-old man was taken from the 900 block of Peterson Street into protective custody for an emergency detention and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for medical clearance. He was issued a citation for underage alcohol and then transported to another hospital.
2:24 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and red-light violation.
10:50 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old Greenfield man at the Main Street bridge for suspended vehicle registration. He was warned for defective headlight.
