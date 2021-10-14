Officers verified that there were no other issues related to a vehicle with its interior dome light left on at the intersection of Shirley Street and West Sherman Avenue, and another vehicle whose owner thought there was something in the trunk of their car but officers did not find anything; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters and a citation to accompany one of them; warned a property owner to get a hole in their fence repaired as their dog keeps escaping, and officers have been called and located and returned the dog to them on a couple of occasions; responded to a request for a welfare check in the 500 block of McMillen Street but were advised that whoever called should not have done so because the situation was being taken care of; will follow up on a report of a theft from the 400 block of Mechanic Street; documented damage done to a vehicle in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue; and placed a request for extra patrol in the 1300 block of Montclair Place on the briefing board.
1:29 a.m.: A 24-year-old Janesville man was cited in the 200 block of Grant Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for cracked brake light.
6:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 500 block of Memorial Drive.
4:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Park Street to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
9:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
