Officers spoke with a person flying a drone over the school in the 200 block of Park Street and found that they had been hired by the City of Fort Atkinson to map out road construction, a vehicle owner in the 1400 block of South Main Street about parking ordinances, and drivers at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Highland Avenue about blocking other traffic and creating a safety hazard; documented information about a traffic complaint at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets, minor damage to a vehicle that might have occurred in a hit-and-run accident in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive, and information from a woman from the 1000 block of East Street who complained about a man bothering her.
Also, officers assisted a resident retrieve some belongings from the first block of South Water Street West; provided answers to questions to a resident in the 700 block of Walton Street about a former roommate; warned a 70-year-old woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive about misuse of 911 when she called to complain about a roommate and advised her that future incidents would result in a citation; mediated some problems among a group of individuals in the 1500 block of Dommo Drive; delivered a municipal court paper to a resident in the 100 block of Frederick Avenue; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious man in the park in the 500 block of Bark River Drive; followed up on a complaint of customers causing a disturbance in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue but they were gone when officers arrived; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed nature.
7:57 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:47 a.m.: A student from the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard was cited for truancy and another one was cited for possession of e-cigarettes.
11:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street who fell and hit her head.
4:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Milo Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
