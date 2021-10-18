Friday, Oct. 15

Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle in the 200 block of Radloff Street for a 48-hour parking watch; discovered that a bike found abandoned in the 100 block of North Main Street had been stolen; placed a request for extra patrol at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street on the briefing board; documented information about a suspicious incident in the 300 block East Blackhawk Drive, a vehicle that was being repossessed from the 1200 block of Gerald Court, and a civil issue related to a dog in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Nadig Court who was fine; answered questions for a resident from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street about retrieving property; were unable to locate a mattress believed to be somewhere along the bypass at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, or a truck, emitting a lot of black smoke, reportedly being driven through the area of North Main and Edgewood streets.

Also, officers advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about a mattress in the 500 block of North High Street that needed to be removed, and a school custodian of an open door on a shed in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East; verified that there were no issues with a suspicious vehicle or people walking in various locations in the 500 block of Edward Street, and a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road at Endl Boulevard and Highland Avenue with a woman who was stopping to visit a friend and did not require any assistance; warned the owner of a dog for the dog’s barking at the intersection of Craig and East streets; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.

9:21 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

9:36 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 900 block of Grove Street for stealing a bike.

10:54 a.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for theft.

11:59 am.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for improper display of registration decal.

1:03 p.m.: A 19-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

3:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Nelson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:40 p.m.: A driver condition report will be forwarded to the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles for a 73-year-old Fort Atkinson man following a state-reportable accident in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue where he struck a building.

8:47 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

9:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:39 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.

