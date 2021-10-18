Saturday, Oct. 16
Officers transferred a man to a detox facility following a request for a welfare check in the 300 block of Monroe Street; located a man in the 1000 block of Adrian Boulevard who was turned over to another agency who was looking for him; were unable to identify any issues with an unoccupied vehicle in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; warned the owner of a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street for allowing patrons to be drinking in the bar after hours, and a man against dumping his grass clippings in a vacant lot in the 1600 block of Ila Street; documented information about a computer being hacked in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive;.
Also, officers spoke with a motorist about reckless driving in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue after confirming they were not impaired; asked that the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works pick up an abandoned/damaged tent along the trail at Haumerson’s Pond; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious man in the 200 block of Frederick Avenue, and people reportedly with flashlights in the 100 block of Lorman Street; stood by with a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue until it could be removed safely; advised We Energies of flickering street lights all along the north side of Rockwell Avenue, from Whitewater to Janesville avenues; followed up on a report of loud music in the 1300 block of Lillian Street that did not exceed noise levels; and handled one confidential incident related to a juvenile arrest for disorderly conduct.
3:50 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 45-year-old Milton man at the intersection of Farmco Lane and Janesville Avenue for expired vehicle registration, defective registration lamp and illegible license plates.
10:07 a.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 900 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:23 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and East Hilltop Trail for failing to maintain exhaust and warned for speeding.
10:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Doris Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:57 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a woman from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue.
3:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:23 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 64-year-old Janesville man for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
