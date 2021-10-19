Sunday, Oct. 17

Officers removed branches, debris, brush and glass from the roads; responded to a report of a disturbance in the 800 block of Florence Street but the individuals involved changed their minds about wanting police assistance; were unable to locate anyone reportedly sleeping in the 100 block of Mechanic Street; denied a request for a ride by someone from the 1600 block of Doris Drive; provided a non-reportable accident form for a driver whose vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the first block of Elm Street; determined that a complaint from a woman about being stalked in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was unfounded.

Also, officers spoke with a person complaining about being harassed and was given advice; verified that a report of someone finding a missing person was not the missing person they thought it was; warned a man for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Caswell Street; repaired the crosswalk sign at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street; mediated a dispute between two individuals in the 900 block of North High Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.

12:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.

8:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.

8:47 a.m.: A 32-year-old Beloit woman was cited at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Erick Street for failing to provide proof of insurance, and was warned for speeding.

4:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:43 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a man from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:26 p.m.: A 16-year-old person was cited in the 1200 block of Farmco Lane for possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer checked on a suspicious vehicle. The teen’s guardian was called and took them home.

