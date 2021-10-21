Monday, Oct. 18

Officers removed debris from the skateboard park; served papers on a resident in the N1400 block of U.S. Highway 12; were assigned to investigate a theft of a bicycle from the 300 block of Washington Street; documented damage to the playground at Rockwell Elementary School in the 800 block of Monroe Street, and receipt of a temporary restraining order; secured a car door that had been left open accidentally; spoke with a resident about suspicious activities in the neighborhood and the officer will follow up, and a group of juveniles reportedly on the concession stand roof in the 600 block of Jefferson Street, and advised them to stay off the buildings and respect the park; will follow up on a complaint from a resident in the 700 block of Reena Avenue about being harassed, a complaint about a motorist driving without a child safety seat in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, and a complaint about a possible road rage event in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Also, officers were unable to locate a vehicle in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue with its trailer ramps down, or a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Erick Street; stood by to keep the peace for a property exchange in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue, and another exchange at the Fort Atkinson Police Department; prepared a 15-day correction notice to be mailed to a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man for failing to provide proof of insurance in the W6900 block of Campus Drive; assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street for speeding motorists; and handled one confidential incident related to a drug incident.

1:46 a.m.: A 58-year-old man was arrested when he arrived at the Fort Atkinson Police Department to turn himself in on a warrant. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

9:28 a.m.: A student from Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard was cited for truancy.

10:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:22 a.m.: A 36-year-old man from the 600 block of Jackson Street was cited for animal control violation when his dog escaped from the home and attacked the mail carrier.

1:11 a.m.: A 22-year-old Janesville woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and West Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to yield right of way, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.

4:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.

4:56 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson boy at the intersection of Craig and South High streets for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for unnecessary acceleration.

6:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a seven-year-old boy in the 1000 block of Elsie Street following a fall.

