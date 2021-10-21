Tuesday, Oct. 19

Officers advised neighbors in the 1000 block of East Street about how to constructively handle their differences; spoke with a resident in the 200 block of Lucile Street about a camper trailer parked in the yard; returned a dog running at large in the 1400 block of Stacy Lane to its owner and another one in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; determined that no citations were warranted for a state-reportable accident in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue involving a transport van and a parked vehicle; listened to a person who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report unknown people in their vehicle but officers found no one, and a family member was called to pick up the person.

Also, officers stood by in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue to keep the peace for a property transfer; started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive, then rescinded it; will follow up on a complaint of identity theft from a resident in the 200 block of Adams Street; were unable to locate suspicious individuals walking in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue, or a person in a building in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; fixed a pedestrian crossing sign at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street; and handled two confidential incidents related to suspicious activity.

5:27 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 35-year-old Whitewater man at the Main Street bridge for expired driver’s license. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

6:01 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Mechanic Street and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

6:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue were called for a deceased person in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue. The resident had hospice care and they took responsibility for the call.

7:26 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Grant Street signed a no consent form for a reported theft.

12:32 p.m.: A 58-year-old Beloit man was cited at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets for red light violation.

4:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Raveen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

