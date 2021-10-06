Saturday, Oct. 2
Officers placed a request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of Seminole Drive on the briefing board; referred a complaint about a carbon monoxide detector in the 500 block of Jackson Street to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for followup; documented information from a bus driver whose bus was spray-painted while it was parked overnight in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, and about a motorist striking another vehicle in the first block of South Water Street West with no damage or need for citations or warnings; were unable to locate a vehicle with a possibly intoxicated driver who left a parking lot in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue, or two youths riding dirt bikes along the sidewalks in the 500 block of East Street.
Also, officers accompanied a group home staff member and client who had caused a disturbance at the home back to the home at the intersection of East Milwaukee and Merchants avenues; spoke with a woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive who had questions about a restraining order; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; contacted group home staff to pick up one of their residents who was having issues at Subway in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; and verified that an intoxicated woman who had fallen from her bicycle in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue was OK and moved her along, and that no one was at the door of a residence in the 300 block of Zida Street.
1:01 a.m.: A 15-year-old Madison boy was arrested and cited at the intersection of Whitewater and East Rockwell avenues for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and warned for curfew violation and unreasonable and imprudent speed.
2:22 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the first block of South Third Street East for disorderly conduct, obstruction/resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:51 p.m.: A 17-year-old Edgerton female was cited in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue for violation of an instructional permit and warned for speeding. The vehicle was parked legally.
10:10 p.m.: A 43-year-old Palmyra man was arrested in the 600 block of Riverside Drive on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:23 p.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater man was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, and cited for driving left of center. After being booked, he called a responsible party who was found to have a warrant through Winnebago County. Both men were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
