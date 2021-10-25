Wednesday, Oct. 20

Officers checked out a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue where a couple of people were talking and expected to be leaving shortly, and a report of suspicious activities at the aquatic center where an officer found some lights accidentally left on; reassured a woman that her neighborhood was fine when she reported hearing noises and seeing people running but there only were adult children helping their father get into bed; documented voice mails for a resident in the 700 block of Reena Avenue, information for the school in the 700 block of South Main Street, a resident in the 700 block of Riverside Drive and another resident from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue, and information about a resident’s plants being mowed down in the 600 block of Shah Avenue.

Also, chalked tires on a vehicle in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue for a 48-hour parking watch; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; were unable to locate a person that someone thought had been reported as a missing person, or some youths reportedly walking through an area at Hoard and Banker roads; and followed up on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue where some folks were waiting for relatives to join them for dinner.

2:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.

11:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 400 block of Council Street.

12:23 p.m.: A 30-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt.

12:59 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West for improper vehicle registration (auto plates on a truck) and no front plate.

10:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

