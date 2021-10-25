Officers checked out a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue where a couple of people were talking and expected to be leaving shortly, and a report of suspicious activities at the aquatic center where an officer found some lights accidentally left on; reassured a woman that her neighborhood was fine when she reported hearing noises and seeing people running but there only were adult children helping their father get into bed; documented voice mails for a resident in the 700 block of Reena Avenue, information for the school in the 700 block of South Main Street, a resident in the 700 block of Riverside Drive and another resident from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue, and information about a resident’s plants being mowed down in the 600 block of Shah Avenue.
Also, chalked tires on a vehicle in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue for a 48-hour parking watch; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; were unable to locate a person that someone thought had been reported as a missing person, or some youths reportedly walking through an area at Hoard and Banker roads; and followed up on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue where some folks were waiting for relatives to join them for dinner.
2:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
11:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 400 block of Council Street.
12:23 p.m.: A 30-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt.
12:59 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West for improper vehicle registration (auto plates on a truck) and no front plate.
10:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.