Thursday, Oct. 21
Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 300 block of Washington Street that belonged to an employee, and a vehicle in the 1300 block of Lillian Street that was unoccupied; removed debris from the roads; spoke with a resident from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue and another resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue about being harassed, and a woman who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about an incident that occurred at her home; documented information about a group home client who was missing somewhere in Jefferson County but later was located, a report of a stolen bicycle from the 800 block of Grove Street and a package from the 200 block of South Water Street East, minor vandalism to a vehicle in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street, and a child custody issue in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard.
Also, searched a woman’s vehicle at her request in the 400 block of South Sixth Street but were unable to find anything; were unable to shoot a woodchuck at the request of a homeowner in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive because it was moving too fast, or to locate a vehicle near County Highway M and U.S. Highway 12 at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; and handled one confidential incident related to harassment.
12:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:51 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:47 p.m.: A 40-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Monroe Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:26 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road for failing to yield right of way from a stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 59-year-old Jefferson man. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded along with Klement Towing which removed both vehicles.
5:06 p.m.: A 52-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 600 block of Jones Avenue for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 600 block of Jones Avenue.
7:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:26 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a man in the 700 block of North High Street.
8:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of East Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
