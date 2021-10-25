Friday, Oct. 22
Officers assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls; participated in one community policing event; verified that there were no issues with two suspicious vehicles parked in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and learned that the Fort Atkinson Parks Department had given the occupants permission to park there while their driveway was being redone; were unable to locate a dog reportedly barking all night near Reena Avenue and Radhika Street, a vehicle that reportedly was being driven all over the road after exiting Business 26 in the 1400 block of North High Street as reported by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, or a dog running loose in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive; assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street who had activated a medical alert button after falling; were evaluating charges for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and theft following a disturbance in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; responded to a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who complained about being harassed over a misunderstanding with another person.
Also, documented information about vandalism to the grass in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; will follow up on a dog bite that occurred in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; called Klement’s Towing to remove a disabled vehicle from the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard; placed a request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of Maple Street on the briefing board following a complaint about a resident receiving threatening voice mails; settled a dispute between neighbors when one of them thought the other was cutting her hosta down in the 600 block of Shah Avenue that could have been caused by an animal; stood by at Haumerson’s Pond for the haunted trail event and at the Fort Atkinson High School football game; checked that what a resident thought was a fire in the parking lot of the school in the 1000 block of Harriette Street only was a reflection of an orange light on the windshield of a vehicle, and a suspicious vehicle with its doors left open in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and secured them; warned the owner of two dogs for their barking in her apartment in the 300 block of Park Street while she was gone; located the mother of a student in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard who needed a ride home from the school following an after-school activity; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
4:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street.
2:08 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of West Sherman and Wilson avenues for speeding.
3:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:24 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 300 block of Jackson Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content, first offense, and texting while driving resulting in a state-reportable accident. Butch’s Towing was contacted to remove the vehicle, We Energies was called to replace the pole that she struck and a responsible person was called to pick up the woman from the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
3:28 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance assisted a woman in the 100 block of North Main Street.
4:19 p.m.: A 70-year-old woman was cited in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive for misuse of 911 after she previously had been warned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.