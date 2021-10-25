Saturday, Oct. 23
Officers provided a ride to a person from the 200 block of South Main Street; confirmed that there were no issues with a driver who momentarily had stopped in the 1000 block of Larsen Road and was on their way home, or a semi at the intersection of Mielke Drive and Commerce Parkway where the driver was waiting to make a delivery; documented information for a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue, and information about an 82-year-old man who backed a vehicle into a dumpster on private property in the 1000 block of East Street; warned someone for loud music in the 300 block of Washington Street, and for barking dogs in the 300 block of Park Street; verified that there were no issues for a woman whose father was worried for her welfare following an incident the previous evening; provided an escort for a person from the 400 block of Roosevelt Street at their request; notified the Department of Public Works of a possibly abandoned all-terrain vehicle on Kraus Avenue, and a traffic light out at the intersection of Robert Street and South Third Street West; mediated a dispute over a check-in date for a woman in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; spoke with someone from a business in the N3300 block of County Highway K on behalf of another law enforcement agency, another business owner in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue related to suspicious customer activity, and a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street about caregivers at the facility.
Also, secured the signature of a resident in the 300 block of Rogers Street on a no consent form following a burglary report for which an officer will follow up; prepared a nuisance abatement complaint related to grass clippings in the road in the 800 block of North Main Street; properly disposed of ammunition brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department by a resident; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Ralph and Jefferson streets, a person who reportedly was playing loud music on their porch stoop in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue, the source of the sound of fireworks in the 500 block of Clarence Street, any individuals reportedly involved in an altercation in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, or a suspicious man in the first block of South Water Street East; stood by for the haunted trail at Haumerson’s Pond; moved along a 19-year-old homeless man loitering in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
1:49 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:37 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of South Water Street East for disorderly conduct/intoxication and urinating in a public space.
8:29 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
8:41 a.m.: A 24-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and a 27-year-old St. Francis man was arrested on a restraining order violation.
9:10 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Spry Avenue and South Main Street for speeding.
10:37 a.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street for speeding and issued two 15-day correction notices for failing to provide proof of insurance and improper display of vehicle registration.
1:09 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for failing to yield right of way, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
6:54 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of South Fifth Street and Jones Avenue for speeding.
7:48 p.m.: A 29-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the first block of West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for driving without tail lights.
11:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
