Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls and two alarms; intervened in a fight in front of a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street involving a man who was warned for disorderly conduct and advised him to go home for the night after the bar banned him from re-entering the premises; moved along individuals from a private parking lot in the 300 block of North Main Street who were eating in their vehicle very early in the morning; warned a man for littering in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue and another person in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for making harassing telephone calls; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about water coming out of the road in the 300 block of Nadig Drive in an area where work has been going on; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Robert Street that had run out of gas and the individuals were waiting for the gas station to open, a man with his bicycle standing under an awning at a business in the 600 block of West Rockwell Avenue who just was catching his breath and getting out of the rain, and a mother and child at Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue who were fine.
Also, placed a request for extra patrol in the 1000 block of Erick Street on the briefing board; spoke with a man at Festival Foods in the 300 block Washington Street who was involved with another man who could not be located in a discussion about COVID and religion following a complaint by another person in the store who was uncomfortable with the conversation; advised a resident in the 500 block of Monroe Street that what they thought was a downed electrical wire was a cable wire and the resident would call Spectrum; and and handled one confidential incident related to battery/assault.
10:30 a.m.: A driver in the 100 block of Robert Street was issued a 15-day correction notice for illegible license plate.
11:36 a.m.: A 26-year-old Madison man was arrested in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for domestic abuse/battery. A probation hold was placed on him and he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail to be held.
5:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:11 p.m.: A 44-year-old man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to turn himself in on a warrant. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified and they came to take custody of him.
