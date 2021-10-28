Monday, Oct. 25

Officers removed tree branches and debris from the roads at various locations; transported a woman from the 900 block of Peterson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital following a call from a neighbor that she was causing a disturbance; stood by while a disabled vehicle was removed from near Madison Avenue and North Main Street; located the owner of a dog that was running at large near Council and Janette streets; reported a low-hanging wire in the 600 block of Robert Street to Charter; determined that a complaint of harassment did not qualify to be considered harassment; assisted a semi-driver in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue who needed directions; checked the welfare of three residents at different locations who all were fine;.

Also, documented information about a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of South Main Street, minor damage done to trailers in the parking lot in the 700 block of Highland Avenue as a result of a non-reportable accident, and information for a resident in the 600 block of Washington Street; offered some options for a family dispute over an RV in the driveway in the 800 block of McCoy Park Road; verified that a man sitting in a vehicle in the 400 block of Maple Street was fine; received a report from the Palmyra Police Department about a domestic incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue in August, 2020, and will follow up; followed up on a complaint of a disturbance and harassment in the 100 block of Clarence Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

9:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:32 a.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle.

11:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.

12:33 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Clarence and Lorman streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.

2:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:15 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1000 block of West Cramer Street for physical abuse of a child. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

11:21 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a woman in the 200 block of Robert Street for defective headlight and brake light.

11:35 p.m.: A 40-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was warned for speeding and a defective taillight.

