Monday, Oct. 25
Officers removed tree branches and debris from the roads at various locations; transported a woman from the 900 block of Peterson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital following a call from a neighbor that she was causing a disturbance; stood by while a disabled vehicle was removed from near Madison Avenue and North Main Street; located the owner of a dog that was running at large near Council and Janette streets; reported a low-hanging wire in the 600 block of Robert Street to Charter; determined that a complaint of harassment did not qualify to be considered harassment; assisted a semi-driver in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue who needed directions; checked the welfare of three residents at different locations who all were fine;.
Also, documented information about a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of South Main Street, minor damage done to trailers in the parking lot in the 700 block of Highland Avenue as a result of a non-reportable accident, and information for a resident in the 600 block of Washington Street; offered some options for a family dispute over an RV in the driveway in the 800 block of McCoy Park Road; verified that a man sitting in a vehicle in the 400 block of Maple Street was fine; received a report from the Palmyra Police Department about a domestic incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue in August, 2020, and will follow up; followed up on a complaint of a disturbance and harassment in the 100 block of Clarence Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
9:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:32 a.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
12:33 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Clarence and Lorman streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
2:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:15 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1000 block of West Cramer Street for physical abuse of a child. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:21 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a woman in the 200 block of Robert Street for defective headlight and brake light.
11:35 p.m.: A 40-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was warned for speeding and a defective taillight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.