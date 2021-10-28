Tuesday, Oct. 26
Officers advised a woman that some property about which she was concerned was a civil matter, and two individuals to avoid contact with each other because they could not get along; moved along a couple of people who were fishing in the 200 block of South Water Street West in the very early morning and warned them for being in a park after hours; picked up, inventoried and stored an abandoned bike in the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage from the 200 block of Barrie Street; denied a voucher request for someone; verified that a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue had no issues; checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue who was fine; assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with locating an item and with a traffic incident at the intersection of Poeppel and McIntyre roads.
Also, officers returned a juvenile who had run off from his mother in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue; investigated a report of a possible infraction of an injunction but found no violations; monitored the regular monthly School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education meeting in the 200 block of Park Street; removed a 70-year-old woman from the residence in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive and warned her to stay away; located a patient from the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue who had walked away while on protective custody with a group home and sent them home with a staff member from the group home; and notified Jefferson County Human Services of a welfare check the officers conducted and Human Services will follow up tomorrow.
1:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:49 a.m.: A 39-year-old Illinois man was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets for speeding.
11:23 a.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street for passing at an intersection.
1:26 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Jefferson and Ralph streets for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and warned for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to stop at stop sign.
7:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:52 p.m.: A 31-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. He was released to a responsible person.
