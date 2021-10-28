Wednesday, Oct. 27
Officers assisted another agency get a resident to their home in the 6300 block of County Line Road, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway; checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Adams Street and another one in the 400 block of Taft Street, both of whom were fine, and a suspicious person in the 200 block of Park Street where there were no issues; documented information about a child custody exchange that took place in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, and two harassment complaints; started the quarantine process for a dog that had bitten a person in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street.
Also, officers removed a bat from a home in the 100 block of South Third Street East; arranged for follow-up and extra patrol for a resident from the 700 block of Jackson Street who complained about being harassed; followed up on a complaint of a dog running at large near Talcott Avenue and Adrian Boulevard but the dog was found to be running in its own yard and the owner arrived shortly after and took the animal inside the house; picked up an unaccompanied youth from the Dwight Foster Public Library so the library could close and took the youth to the Fort Atkinson Police Department until their parent arrived to pick them up; and were unable to confirm a report of a vehicle parked in front of a home and an occupant(s) throwing trash on the ground in the 400 block of West Cramer Street.
4:02 a.m.: A 20-year-old man was cited in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding.
7:31 a.m.: A 74-year-old semi-driver from Iowa struck a parked semi-trailer in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive, resulting in a state-reportable accident. No citations were issued.
7:42 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard for speeding in a school zone and warned for stop sign violation.
11:36 a.m.: No citations were issued when a 44-year-old Whitewater woman driver struck a vehicle in the parking lot in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive resulting in a state-reportable accident.
1:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:03 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 31-year-old Jefferson man at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
9:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for a welfare check.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.