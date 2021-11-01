Thursday, Oct. 28
Officers placed a request for extra patrol in the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive and a traffic complaint in the 400 block of Mechanic Street on the briefing board; offered a restitution opportunity to unidentified individuals who were responsible for vandalism to a residence in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive, and another one in the 900 block of Dempster Street, and they took advantage of it; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard and found that it was unoccupied; spoke with a person in the 200 block of Council Street about issues with a relationship; located a child from the 1100 block of Talcott Street who was reported missing but was found at a friend’s house and returned home; were unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly had been parked in front of a fire hydrant, or a person recording a video of a driver and yelling at them in the 800 block of Banker Road.
Also, officers documented information about a stolen scooter and the owner will try to contact the person who they believe has it; were asked to check on a reportedly suspicious person in the 600 block of South Main Street; found a deceased person in the 900 block of South Main Street following a request for a welfare check; responded to a disorderly conduct complaint of some customers in the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard who were unhappy with the service and left; denied a request for a hotel voucher; filed a no consent form for a reported theft from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street; assisted another law enforcement agency in the 600 block of Whitewater Avenue for an investigation they were conducting; and set aside a tree branch from the intersection of Grant Street and South Fourth Street West for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to remove in the morning.
3:54 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 400 block of East Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
8:19 am.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue.
8:28 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
9:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:07 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Montclair Place for speeding.
10:19 a.m.: A 25-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for violation of child safety restraint for a child under age 4 who was found to have been involved in a fight at Walmart in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department was notified.
12:44 p.m.: A 70-year-old Watertown man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for red light violation.
3:26 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 800 block of Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
6:37 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Park Street and cited for possession of marijuana.
7:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of Healy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:26 p.m.: A 37-year-old Brooklyn woman was cited at the intersection of North Third and Clarence streets for failing to stop at a stop sign.
