Officers informed a tenant from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive of a complaint about loud music coming from their apartment earlier; documented information about a parking complaint in the first block of South Third Street East, a child custody exchange in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and two child custody issues for two different families; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle parked in a handicapped stall in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive without proper identification; placed requests for extra patrol in the 500 block of Monroe Street, following a complaint and the 400 block of Wilcox Street for concerns over suspicious activity; conducted a welfare check on a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue, and on a mother and her children at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues who all were fine; referred a woman from the 300 block of Rogers Street with open bond conditions and a no contact order back to the court when she requested help retrieving property from the person who had the judgement against her; were unable to locate a group of cars reportedly lining up like the drivers were going to be drag racing in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; and walked through a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street to make sure everything was OK.
12:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1000 block of Caswell Street.
8:16 a.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
11:33 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Caswell and Roosevelt streets for failing to yield the right of way from a stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. Klement Towing removed both vehicles.
8:10 p.m.: A 48-year-old woman was cited in the 1600 block of Premier Place for animal-control violation.
8:49 p.m.: A 50-year-old man was arrested on a probation hold from the 200 block of South Water Street East and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
9:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 300 block of Park Street.
